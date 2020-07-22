North Dakota sets 3 coronavirus records; Burleigh County has 2nd death

North Dakota set records on Wednesday for active cases of coronavirus, new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a single day and hospitalizations due to the disease. State officials also reported two more deaths.
One was a Burleigh County man in his 70s and the other was a Cass County woman in her 90s. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health. It is the second coronavirus-related death in Burleigh County, the 75th in Cass and the 96th statewide.
Cass County has long been a coronavirus hot spot, and Burleigh is now blooming into one. Health officials on Wednesday reported 39 new cases in Burleigh, raising the county's total to 633 -- more than double the number on July 1. Burleigh leads the state in active cases, with 174.
Twelve new cases were reported in Morton County, where cases have doubled since the beginning of the month. The county has 52 active cases.
The state on Wednesday reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, 36 more than the previous record of 124 last Friday. Active cases statewide reached 864, 50 more than Monday's high of 814. Fifty-two people were hospitalized, six higher than Monday's high.
Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.
The increase in active cases in the state has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing. Since July 1, total coronavirus cases in North Dakota have risen 48% to 5,367, and active cases have jumped 166%. Only 20 people were hospitalized at the beginning of the month.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 139,266; total tests number 270,943.
A total of 317 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic; 4,407 people have recovered.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.