North Dakota sets 3 coronavirus records; Burleigh County has 2nd death

North Dakota set records on Wednesday for active cases of coronavirus, new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a single day and hospitalizations due to the disease. State officials also reported two more deaths.

One was a Burleigh County man in his 70s and the other was a Cass County woman in her 90s. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health. It is the second coronavirus-related death in Burleigh County, the 75th in Cass and the 96th statewide.

Cass County has long been a coronavirus hot spot, and Burleigh is now blooming into one. Health officials on Wednesday reported 39 new cases in Burleigh, raising the county's total to 633 -- more than double the number on July 1. Burleigh leads the state in active cases, with 174.

Twelve new cases were reported in Morton County, where cases have doubled since the beginning of the month. The county has 52 active cases.

The state on Wednesday reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, 36 more than the previous record of 124 last Friday. Active cases statewide reached 864, 50 more than Monday's high of 814. Fifty-two people were hospitalized, six higher than Monday's high.