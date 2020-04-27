North Dakota set to reopen economy this weekend after 1 1/2 months of no bars, salons

"In North Dakota we've proven that if you've got limited government and high individual responsibility, that's a great combination," he said Monday.

The federal government has issued guidelines for reopening, and several states have begun restarting their economies. North Dakota is paying attention to the guidelines, but "they're not rules," Burgum noted.

"It's good there's not a one-size-fits all, because we can make our own decisions as a state," he said.

Burgum said only 7% of the state's workforce was directly impacted by the business restrictions and shutdowns but acknowledged that for some, it's been "an extremely challenging time." The closure affected North Dakota's 8,812 licensed cosmetologists, 1,959 salons and four cosmetology schools, according to State Board of Cosmetology President Maureen Wanner.

The decision to allow businesses to return to normal, provided current trends hold, does not impact school closures. Distance learning will continue, Burgum said. It also does not change the need for residents to quarantine or self-isolate if necessary, he said, and it will not reopen the state's nursing homes to visitors.