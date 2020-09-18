North Dakota sees daily highs in 4 COVID-19 categories; Burleigh County has 2 more deaths

The state through its North Dakota Health Alert Network on Thursday issued a call for volunteer nurses and certified nursing assistants, saying "there is an urgent need for surge staffing for the next week in long term care facilities." State data showed a total active case count statewide of 319 -- 138 residents and 181 staff.

Other data

The 508 new cases reported Friday were in 38 counties. Statewide there have been 17,230 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in mid-March, with 14,060 recoveries and 705 hospitalizations.

The number of North Dakotans tested for coronavirus at least once is at 225,193 and total tests number 569,913.

Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.

Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change this week.

For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.