North Dakota sees daily highs in 4 COVID-19 categories; Burleigh County has 2 more deaths

Daily coronavirus data in North Dakota set four records on Friday, as active cases of COVID-19 neared 3,000, deaths continued to mount in Burleigh County, and the state issued an emergency call for volunteer staffing at long-term care facilities that are seeing a surge in cases.
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the general population statewide totaled 508, active cases reached 2,986, hospitalizations totaled 77 and daily tests hit 10,006. All were daily highs.
Health officials reported the coronavirus-related deaths of a Burleigh County woman in her 90s and a Burleigh man in his 90s, both of whom had underlying medical conditions. They brought the county's COVID-19-related death total to 36. Eight of those deaths have been reported in the past three days. The state total stands at 184.
Burleigh County continued to lead the state in active cases, with 584. There were another 236 in Morton County. The state Department of Health reported 117 new cases in the neighboring counties on Friday.
Actives cases in long-term care facilities in Bismarck and Mandan on Friday totaled 150 -- 60 residents and 90 staff, according to state data. With a facility in the Morton County town of Glen Ullin factored in, the total for Burleigh-Morton was 196. That's nearly two-thirds of the active cases in long-term care facilities statewide.
The state through its North Dakota Health Alert Network on Thursday issued a call for volunteer nurses and certified nursing assistants, saying "there is an urgent need for surge staffing for the next week in long term care facilities." State data showed a total active case count statewide of 319 -- 138 residents and 181 staff.
Other data
The 508 new cases reported Friday were in 38 counties. Statewide there have been 17,230 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in mid-March, with 14,060 recoveries and 705 hospitalizations.
The number of North Dakotans tested for coronavirus at least once is at 225,193 and total tests number 569,913.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change this week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
