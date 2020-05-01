North Dakota schools to continue distance education; Saturday testing planned at Bismarck Event Center

North Dakota schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, with teachers continuing instruction through distance learning, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday, the same day the state allowed so-called "high contact" businesses to reopen.
Department of Health officials on Friday also announced four more deaths from COVID-19, the most deaths from the coronavirus disease reported in a single day.
Burgum on March 15 ordered schools closed to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, four days after the state identified its first case of COVID-19. Schools began online learning programs in earnest in late March and early April.
Allowing students and teachers to return to the classroom would put 135,000 people directly at risk, according to Burgum.
"There's nothing that puts more people together in closer spaces for more hours of a day than our K-12 school system," he said.
Food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons were reopening Friday after being severely restricted or shut down by state order in mid-March to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. The businesses are operating under new standards developed by the state and industry groups. Burgum on Thursday called it "a milestone day."
The governor on Friday contrasted the opening with the prospect of reopening schools.
"Opening up businesses also involved risk, but there is economic risk to leaving them closed," he said. "Through distance learning, all teachers and administrators are all still being paid, and the funding is in place, and so there is almost no economic risk."
Burgum also said that reopening schools would require a week of preparation, and that some districts close out their academic year as early as May 13.
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said she supports the decision to keep schools closed.
"Certainty matters to our young people, and security matters," she said. "As we think about transitioning, the fewer transitions that you can make a young person's mind go through, the more (likely) they are to learn."
Guidance on high school graduation ceremonies is pending, Burgum and Baesler said.
Separately, Light of Christ Catholic Schools announced this week that its schools also will continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.
New cases
The four new deaths reported Friday were in Cass County -- women in their 80s and 90s and men in their 70s and 90s, all with underlying health conditions. The county that's home to Fargo now has a total of 16 deaths related to the coronavirus -- the bulk of the state's 23 deaths -- and a state-high 542 total cases, up 29 from the previous day.
Only one of the four deaths actually occurred on Thursday, according to Burgum. Some occurred earlier but were counted in Thursday's total due to a reporting lag, he said.
The county's new cases accounted for more than half of the 40 new cases reported statewide Friday, which raised the state total to 1,107. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had two new cases, raising its total to 79. Other new cases were reported in Grand Forks, Stutsman, Stark and Renville counties. It's the first case in Renville County, in north central North Dakota. Stark County, home to Dickinson, now has 52 cases.
A total of 86 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 27 remained so, down three from the previous day. There were 24 new recoveries, raising that total to 482. Active cases rose by 12, to 602.
State and private labs have tested 29,525 people for COVID-19, with 28,418 being negative. There were 2,065 tests conducted Thursday, a daily high and the first time the 2,000 mark has been surpassed. The state's goal is to work toward 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 daily in June.
Bismarck mass testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health plans to conduct a free COVID-19 mass testing event at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, similar to events that have been held around the state in recent weeks, including the Fargodome parking lot last weekend.
Numerous agencies will be involved, including state and local health agencies, city departments, the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine and the National Guard.
“Our hope with this mass testing event is to help give a better snapshot in time of the status of members of our community,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said. “Our goal is to conduct this testing event quickly, but more importantly, safely for staff at this event, as well as the individuals tested.”
The testing event will be separated into two categories:
• Retailers providing essential services will be tested from 9-11 a.m.
• Symptomatic individuals over the age of 12 will be tested from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People are asked to enter Parking Lot D, next to Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center, and people will exit the building via Parking Lot B, traveling away from the area by way of Bowen Avenue or Fifth Street. People not participating in the event are asked to avoid the area.
People who test positive will be notified within about 72 hours. People who test negative also will be notified, but it might take longer than 72 hours.
More information can be found on the city website, at: www.bismarcknd.gov.
