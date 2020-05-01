North Dakota schools to continue distance education; Saturday testing planned at Bismarck Event Center

"Opening up businesses also involved risk, but there is economic risk to leaving them closed," he said. "Through distance learning, all teachers and administrators are all still being paid, and the funding is in place, and so there is almost no economic risk."

Burgum also said that reopening schools would require a week of preparation, and that some districts close out their academic year as early as May 13.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said she supports the decision to keep schools closed.

"Certainty matters to our young people, and security matters," she said. "As we think about transitioning, the fewer transitions that you can make a young person's mind go through, the more (likely) they are to learn."

Guidance on high school graduation ceremonies is pending, Burgum and Baesler said.

Separately, Light of Christ Catholic Schools announced this week that its schools also will continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year.

