North Dakota's COVID-19 total rises to 34 with 2 new cases, including 1 in far west

Two more people including a man in far western North Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus illnesses in the state to 34.

The two new cases identified between 3 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday are in a Dunn County man in his 20s and a Burleigh County woman in her 60s, state health officials announced. Both had traveled. Neither has been hospitalized.

The Dunn County case is the first confirmed in far western North Dakota. The Burleigh County case is the county's 18th, and it's the sixth consecutive day of a positive case being confirmed in the county. Aside from neighboring Morton County, which has seven positives, no other county has more than three cases. Officials have not speculated on why Burleigh-Morton's total is so high.

State and private labs have now conducted 1,488 total tests, with 1,454 being negative. There have been four hospitalizations and no deaths.