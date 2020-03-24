North Dakota's COVID-19 total rises to 34 with 2 new cases, including 1 in far west

Two more people including a man in far western North Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus illnesses in the state to 34.
The two new cases identified between 3 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday are in a Dunn County man in his 20s and a Burleigh County woman in her 60s, state health officials announced. Both had traveled. Neither has been hospitalized.
The Dunn County case is the first confirmed in far western North Dakota. The Burleigh County case is the county's 18th, and it's the sixth consecutive day of a positive case being confirmed in the county. Aside from neighboring Morton County, which has seven positives, no other county has more than three cases. Officials have not speculated on why Burleigh-Morton's total is so high.
State and private labs have now conducted 1,488 total tests, with 1,454 being negative. There have been four hospitalizations and no deaths.
Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed in recent days that North Dakotans should not get complacent due to the relatively low numbers of new cases being identified. He indicated on Sunday that the state could soon begin seeing more cases from eastern North Dakota as results come in from a batch of 300 tests collected in Cass County that were sent to a backlogged national lab.
Thirty of those test results came back Monday, and one was positive, according to Burgum. State officials know it is a case from North Dakota and not Minnesota, which neighbors Cass County, but they were investigating the details, the governor's office told the Tribune. The case had not been included in the state Department of Health's official North Dakota tally as of Tuesday morning.
Burgum during a public briefing on Monday also announced the the state is taking steps to shore up the child care industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, and boost safety for both providers and children. The effort has three objectives, the governor said: provide child care for essential worker households, protect the health of children and child care workers, and sustain child care as an industry.
A “rapid planning process” is to culminate with new state guidelines announced no later than Thursday and implemented next Monday to "modify operating practices, prioritize essential workers and create financial support mechanisms," according to a statement from the governor's office.
Questions about the process and guidelines can be directed to Jessica Thomasson, Department of Human Services director of community inclusion, at jthomasson@nd.gov.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
