North Dakota reports uptick in virus numbers with 978 new cases

Coronavirus cases rose Thursday after taking a dip over the past two weeks, with North Dakota recording 978 new cases.
The cases stem from 10,977 tests processed in labs Wednesday for a positivity rate of 9.65% as calculated by the state. That number is high relative to data from recent days following the Thanksgiving holiday. The previous day, for example, the state reported the results of fewer than 6,000 tests, and fewer than 4,000 the day before that.
The new cases pushed the state's active case total up to 5,461, which is still less than half the peak reached in mid-November. State health officials at a press conference Wednesday attributed the recent drop in part to more people wearing masks. Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statewide mask mandate Nov. 13.
Cass County, home to Fargo, reported the most new cases at 230. Burleigh County had 99 and Morton County had 47. Rolette County, where the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation is located, had 69 new cases, a significant number for the rural county.
The North Dakota Department of Health said 11 more residents have died with COVID-19, including people in their 40s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s from Burleigh, Cass, Divide, Foster, Grand Forks, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties.
Support Local Journalism
The state reported an additional five hospitalizations Thursday for a total of 306.
State and federal health officials are changing their guidance for close contacts who have been exposed to the coronavirus. Close contacts will be encouraged to quarantine for 10 days rather than 14 days, as has been the case for months. If they receive a negative result from a coronavirus test, they can reduce their quarantine period to seven days. The test must be administered no more than 48 hours before planning to end quarantine, meaning a person should not get tested earlier than six days after exposure.
People who leave quarantine should still monitor their symptoms and wear a mask for 14 days.
The guidance stems from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department. It does not apply to residents of long-term care facilities and other congregate living facilities, who should still quarantine for 14 days after exposure.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.