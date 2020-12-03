North Dakota reports uptick in virus numbers with 978 new cases

State and federal health officials are changing their guidance for close contacts who have been exposed to the coronavirus. Close contacts will be encouraged to quarantine for 10 days rather than 14 days, as has been the case for months. If they receive a negative result from a coronavirus test, they can reduce their quarantine period to seven days. The test must be administered no more than 48 hours before planning to end quarantine, meaning a person should not get tested earlier than six days after exposure.

People who leave quarantine should still monitor their symptoms and wear a mask for 14 days.

The guidance stems from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department. It does not apply to residents of long-term care facilities and other congregate living facilities, who should still quarantine for 14 days after exposure.

