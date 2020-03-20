North Dakota reports 20th case of COVID-19; Burleigh-Morton total goes to 16

North Dakota's Department of Health on Friday morning reported a 20th case of COVID-19, the disease resulting from coronavirus.
The case in a woman in her 30s who had traveled brings Morton County's total to five, and the Burleigh-Morton total to 16. The state revised the county total on Friday, having incorrectly attributed a Morton County case to Burleigh County on Thursday. Burleigh County's total is 11, not 12 as previously reported.
By comparison, there is only one confirmed case in Cass County, the state's most populous. Burleigh County is the second-most populous.
The rise in the statewide total is not unexpected, given what has happened in other states and in other countries. Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday ordered all eating and drinking establishments, as well as recreation and entertainment businesses, to close to on-site services to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses can continue with takeout, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services.
He urged tribal governments to do the same. The Three Affiliated Tribes responded late Thursday by announcing it is closing 4 Bears Casino & Lodge near New Town on the Fort Berthold Reservation. All restaurants and bars will be closed, as well as the casino, hotel, event center and marina/bait shop. The Eagles Landing C-Store will remain open.
"At this time we do not have an anticipated opening date, but will do so as soon as we’re informed the virus is no longer a threat," management said in a statement.
A Standing Rock Tribe spokesman did not immediately respond to inquiries about the status of Prairie Knights Casino near Fort Yates. The casino previously had canceled shows and announced numerous restrictions such as suspending its bus program and shutting down the salad bar and buffet, but it remained open.
State and private labs have now conducted 820 total tests, with 800 being negative. Only one person has been hospitalized, and there have been no deaths. Nineteen of the North Dakota cases have been in adults. One case is in a girl who is a student at Fort Lincoln Elementary School in southeast Mandan.
The Hair Academy in Bismarck on Friday announced on its Facebook page that a student there tested positive for coronavirus. The student was in attendance at the academy on March 16 and 17, the post said.
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte earlier this week said North Dakota’s state lab has the capability to do 1,800 tests, but nylon testing swabs are in short supply. Because of that, the state is recommending that health care providers focus on patients hospitalized with respiratory illness, those living or working in congregate settings and health care workers.
Burgum on Thursday also announced other measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He eased licensing regulations for health professionals and facilities, and ordered schools to remain shut down to students, with a focus on remote learning likely beginning in April. He also restricted public access until April 6 at state facilities, including the Capitol in Bismarck, and directed most state government employees to work remotely.
The Legislature’s interim Budget Section on Thursday voted unanimously to accept $6 million from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The money will fund a variety of things, from lab supplies and personal protective equipment to surveillance activities and contact tracing, according to health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske.
Cyber threats and scams
Separately, the state on Friday reported “widespread phishing and social engineering attacks (that) malicious actors are using to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.”
“The global spread and widespread news coverage of COVID-19 has created an opportunity for criminals to take advantage of people, making cyber hygiene equally as important as physical health and safety precautions,” Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford said in a statement. “In the same way that we want all citizens to follow recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, we want to encourage all North Dakotans to exercise extreme care when surfing the web or sharing information online.”
The threats include phishing emails that purport to be from legitimate sources such as the CDC or World Health Organization, and fake maps with interactive dashboards that deploy malware infecting the user’s computer.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem this week also advised North Dakotans to beware of scams.
“We see a surge in scams after every natural disaster, large and small, so it doesn’t surprise me that scam artists would try using this global pandemic in their efforts to prey on potential victims,” he said. “A healthy dose of skepticism will help stop the scam artists in their tracks.”
