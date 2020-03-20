North Dakota reports 20th case of COVID-19; Burleigh-Morton total goes to 16

"At this time we do not have an anticipated opening date, but will do so as soon as we’re informed the virus is no longer a threat," management said in a statement.

A Standing Rock Tribe spokesman did not immediately respond to inquiries about the status of Prairie Knights Casino near Fort Yates. The casino previously had canceled shows and announced numerous restrictions such as suspending its bus program and shutting down the salad bar and buffet, but it remained open.

State and private labs have now conducted 820 total tests, with 800 being negative. Only one person has been hospitalized, and there have been no deaths. Nineteen of the North Dakota cases have been in adults. One case is in a girl who is a student at Fort Lincoln Elementary School in southeast Mandan.

The Hair Academy in Bismarck on Friday announced on its Facebook page that a student there tested positive for coronavirus. The student was in attendance at the academy on March 16 and 17, the post said.