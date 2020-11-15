North Dakota reports record virus hospitalizations Sunday; reaches 1M tests

Coronavirus hospitalizations reached a high in North Dakota Sunday as new requirements are set to take effect Monday that Gov. Doug Burgum says aim to relieve pressure on the health care system.
Bars and restaurants will have to stop offering in-person dining after 10 p.m., at which point they can serve only takeout or delivery. They will have to limit capacity to 50%, not to exceed 150 customers.
Banquet and event venues must limit occupancy to 25% of their maximum capacity. Event attendees must physically distance and wear masks.
High school winter sports and K-12 extracurricular activities will be suspended until Dec. 14. The suspension also applies to association, community and club sports.
North Dakota health officials reported 935 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a day after the state reached a record high with more than 2,000 new cases. Active cases fell Sunday to 11,124.
Cases tend to fall over weekends when testing slows down. Sunday's numbers stem from 8,049 tests for a positivity rate of 12.54% as calculated by the state.
The state has reached a milestone for testing, having administered more than 1 million tests in the nine months since the pandemic hit North Dakota. Forty-one percent of the population has ever been tested. The disparity stems in part from routine testing of health care workers and people in long-term care facilities.
Sunday's figures from the North Dakota Department of Health show that hospitalizations increased by 17 to 322, a pandemic high.
Just one staffed intensive care unit bed was available in Bismarck on Sunday at CHI St. Alexius Health, according to a state database. Between that hospital and Sanford Health, the city had 13 open non-ICU beds. Statewide, 14 ICU beds were open, as were 179 non-ICU beds.
Ten more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 736. The deaths reported Sunday include residents in their 50s through 90s from Grand Forks, Kidder, Mountrail, Ramsey, Stutsman and Walsh counties.
Burleigh County had 133 new cases Sunday, and Morton County had 58. The counties of Cass, Grand Forks and Ward also saw more than 100 new cases each.
Burleigh and Morton had 2,200 active cases combined, accounting for about one-fifth the active cases statewide.
Risk levels
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The state has advised that businesses not covered by Burgum's order last week should adhere to the Smart Restart guidelines, which are not enforced.
Burgum has also imposed a statewide mask mandate, requiring that face covering are worn in businesses indoors and in indoor public settings. They must also be worn outside where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The changes enacted by Burgum are mandatory and violations could be punishable by an infraction, which carries a maximum fine of $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine up to $1,500 and/or 30 days in jail.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
