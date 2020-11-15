North Dakota reports record virus hospitalizations Sunday; reaches 1M tests

Coronavirus hospitalizations reached a high in North Dakota Sunday as new requirements are set to take effect Monday that Gov. Doug Burgum says aim to relieve pressure on the health care system.

Bars and restaurants will have to stop offering in-person dining after 10 p.m., at which point they can serve only takeout or delivery. They will have to limit capacity to 50%, not to exceed 150 customers.

Banquet and event venues must limit occupancy to 25% of their maximum capacity. Event attendees must physically distance and wear masks.

High school winter sports and K-12 extracurricular activities will be suspended until Dec. 14. The suspension also applies to association, community and club sports.

North Dakota health officials reported 935 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a day after the state reached a record high with more than 2,000 new cases. Active cases fell Sunday to 11,124.

Cases tend to fall over weekends when testing slows down. Sunday's numbers stem from 8,049 tests for a positivity rate of 12.54% as calculated by the state.