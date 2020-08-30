North Dakota reports one new death as COVID-19 cases increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday reported the death of a Burleigh County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

Her death brings the number of North Dakotans who have died with COVID-19 to 142.

The Department of Health also reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state now totals 2,481, a new record high.

Since the mid-March, 11,702 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the virus. Just over 9,000 people have recovered. Sixty-eight people remain hospitalized.

Burleigh County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19, Cass County, home to Fargo, reported 41, Stutsman County reported 28, Grand Forks County reported 24, Ward County, home to Minot, reported 24, Stark County, home to Dickinson, reported eight and Morton County reported seven.

Morton County has 129 active cases and Burleigh County has 460.

The Department of Health reported 3,779 tests completed in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 469,423 tests have been processed.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

