North Dakota reports no COVID-19 deaths for 1st time in nearly 3 months; doctors thank community

North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported only 287 new cases of COVID-19, and no coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in almost three months.

Active cases dropped below 3,000, to 3,784 -- 63% lower than the recent high point in late November. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties dropped below 700 for the first time since Sept. 12.

Gov. Doug Burgum approved a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions in mid-November and last week extended them into January, while allowing an order suspending all K-12 sport and extracurricular competitions to expire Monday. Active cases statewide have dropped steadily since the measures have been in place, and health experts have linked the decline to the measures, which some people view as a restriction on personal freedoms.

The chairwoman of the North Dakota Medical Association’s Physician Advisory Group issued a statement Saturday thanking North Dakotans who have complied, noting the drop in active cases and also a decline in the 14-day rolling average positivity rate as calculated by the state from 15.6% on Nov. 14 to 8.5% on Dec. 10. The daily rate reported Sunday was 4.82%.