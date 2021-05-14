North Dakota reports 96 new virus cases; death toll climbs by 2

North Dakota health officials reported 96 new coronavirus cases statewide Friday.

Active cases fell slightly to 794. Active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 17 were in Burleigh County and seven were in Morton County, the state's COVID-19 dashboard shows. Those counties have 143 and 38 active cases, respectively.

The state's coronavirus death toll has grown by two since Thursday to 1,504.

Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November

North Dakota has administered 568,927 doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.