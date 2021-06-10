North Dakota reports 53 new virus cases; no new deaths

Another 53 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The state has 346 active coronavirus cases, a figure that has dropped steadily since mid-April when North Dakota had more than 1,000 active cases, according to the North Dakota virus dashboard.

Vaccinations have increased during that time and testing has dropped off. The new cases reported Thursday stem from 2,657 tests processed in labs Wednesday for a daily positivity rate of 2.7% as calculated by the state.

The number of residents who have died with COVID-19 remained the same Thursday as the previous day at 1,517.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-two people in the state remained hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to Thursday's data.

There were 18 new cases in Burleigh County on Thursday and one in Morton County.