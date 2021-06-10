 Skip to main content
North Dakota reports 53 new virus cases; no new deaths
North Dakota reports 53 new virus cases; no new deaths

Another 53 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The state has 346 active coronavirus cases, a figure that has dropped steadily since mid-April when North Dakota had more than 1,000 active cases, according to the North Dakota virus dashboard.

Vaccinations have increased during that time and testing has dropped off. The new cases reported Thursday stem from 2,657 tests processed in labs Wednesday for a daily positivity rate of 2.7% as calculated by the state.

The number of residents who have died with COVID-19 remained the same Thursday as the previous day at 1,517.

Twenty-two people in the state remained hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to Thursday's data.

There were 18 new cases in Burleigh County on Thursday and one in Morton County.

Statewide, 46.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state vaccine dashboard. Vaccinations have stalled in late spring, except among teenagers who became eligible to receive the shots later than adults.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

