North Dakota reports 520 new coronavirus cases; COVID-19 hospitalizations spike

North Dakota's Health Department on Tuesday reported 520 new cases of COVID-19, the highest reported daily total since the height of the pandemic late last year.
Meanwhile, virus-related hospitalizations jumped from 88 on Monday to 128 on Tuesday -- double the total just four days ago.
Health officials have attributed the spike in COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate has increased steadily for more than nine weeks, rising from a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5 to 6.57% on Monday. It has not been that high since mid-December, and is now well above the state target of less than 5%.
The state closed out August with 2,254 active cases of COVID-19 -- five times higher than the 455 cases at the beginning of the month. Burleigh-Morton's total on Tuesday was 551 cases, up from 113 on Aug. 1.
State data showed 193 available staffed inpatient beds and 23 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one available staffed bed and one ICU bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none in either category. The Health Department has said the bulk of hospitalized virus patients are people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The 520 new COVID-19 cases were the most reported in one day since 575 on Dec. 10, 2020. They came from 6,546 tests processed Monday. State officials calculated a daily positivity rate of 8.35%.
The newly confirmed cases brought the state's pandemic total to 117,497, with 113,683 recoveries, 4,693 hospitalizations and 1,560 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 684,400 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 101,500 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 23.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but six of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.