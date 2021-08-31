North Dakota reports 520 new coronavirus cases; COVID-19 hospitalizations spike

North Dakota's Health Department on Tuesday reported 520 new cases of COVID-19, the highest reported daily total since the height of the pandemic late last year.

Meanwhile, virus-related hospitalizations jumped from 88 on Monday to 128 on Tuesday -- double the total just four days ago.

Health officials have attributed the spike in COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate has increased steadily for more than nine weeks, rising from a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5 to 6.57% on Monday. It has not been that high since mid-December, and is now well above the state target of less than 5%.

The state closed out August with 2,254 active cases of COVID-19 -- five times higher than the 455 cases at the beginning of the month. Burleigh-Morton's total on Tuesday was 551 cases, up from 113 on Aug. 1.