North Dakota reports 5 new virus deaths, record number of active cases

Five more people have died with COVID-19 in North Dakota, and the number of active cases statewide has reached a new high, according to data reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Two of the deaths were Burleigh County men, both in their 90s, one with underlying health conditions and one without any. The others who died were a Grand Forks County man in his 90s, a Rolette County woman in her 80s and a Ward County man in his 70s. Since the start of the pandemic, 155 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19.

Active cases in the state rose Saturday to 2,539 as another 360 people tested positive. Cass County reported the most new cases with 74, followed by Burleigh County with 53 and Grand Forks County with 50. Morton County has 17 new cases.

Burleigh has 400 active cases, and Morton has 146.

The state has seen 13,334 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The data reported Saturday stems from 7,334 tests processed in labs Friday.

The number of hospitalizations reported held steady at 67 statewide.

Another 219 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 10,640.