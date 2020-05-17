North Dakota reports 43rd COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Cass County man in his 90s has died with COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total coronavirus-related deaths to 43.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, is the 33rd death in Cass County, the state’s most populous county.

The state categorizes statewide deaths this way: 35 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and four cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

North Dakota reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 41 from Cass County.

Grand Forks and Mountrail counties each gained two new cases. Burleigh and Morton counties each reported one new case. Steele County in eastern North Dakota reported its first case. The counties of McLean, Ransom, Traill and Walsh each have one new case.

In all, North Dakota has reported 1,900 positive COVID-19 cases. A total of 130 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 30 remained hospitalized, according to Sunday’s figures, down three. There were 67 new recoveries reported, raising that total to 1,178.

Sunday’s update came from 2,558 new test results. State and private labs have tested 55,221 people for COVID-19, 53,321 of whom have tested negative. Total tests stand at 65,911, including people who have been tested more than once. Sunday’s results included tests from 1,734 tests of new individuals.