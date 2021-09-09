North Dakota reports 4 new virus deaths; most Sanford COVID-19 patients unvaccinated

Sanford Bismarck

COVID-19 cases at Sanford Bismarck are beginning to level off, but officials are still expecting the state's virus surge to peak in the next week.

Incoming President and CEO of Sanford Bismarck Todd Schaffer said Thursday the hospital had 22 COVID-19 patients, four of which were in the ICU. One child was in the pediatric ICU. The facility has the capacity to treat patients and has no plans to use additional facilities as COVID-19 units like it did last winter.

Sanford's emergency room has seen record volume, and walk-in clinics are busier as well, he said. Pediatric hospitalizations have been stable, though more patients have been coming in to clinics or the emergency department.

The hospital has put out request for traveling health care workers to help with the surge, but there aren't many available as virus cases have increased around the country, Schaffer said. More than 500 volunteers have stepped up to fill shifts. A significant increase in cases could lead to discussion of delaying elective procedures to free up staff. Sanford has "slightly limited" those procedures, but delaying care could cause the need for more urgent care in the future, Schaffer said. Patients should discuss any surgeries with their doctors.