North Dakota reports 39 new virus cases, 1 new death

North Dakota reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one more death.

A woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions died in Cass County, raising the state's coronavirus-related death toll to 74.

Of the new virus cases, 26 are in the hot spot of Cass County. Burleigh and McKenzie counties each have three new cases. One case apiece was reported in Dickey, Morton, Ransom, Richland, Traill, Ward and Williams counties. Burleigh County has had 150 total cases, and neighboring Morton County 61.

Statewide, 391 cases remain active, a slight uptick from Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,980 North Dakotans have tested positive for the virus.

The new cases reported Thursday come from a batch of 3,375 tests completed Wednesday. Nearly 83,000 people in the state have been tested at least once.

Thirty-two people are hospitalized with the virus in North Dakota, down one from the previous day. Another 33 people have recovered.

