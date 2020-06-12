North Dakota reports 36 more virus cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State officials reported another 36 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including six in Burleigh County.

The bulk of the new cases, 22, are in the coronavirus hot spot of Cass County. Two cases were reported in Grand Forks and LaMoure counties, and one case apiece in McLean, Morton, Richland and Sioux counties. Statewide, there are 369 active cases.

The state has surpassed 3,000 total cases since the pandemic began, with the test results reported Friday bringing the number to 3,016.

Friday's results stem from 3,410 tests processed Thursday.

Another four North Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and there are currently 35 patients hospitalized throughout the state.

No new deaths were reported Friday, keeping North Dakota's death toll at 74.

Fifty-eight more people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 2,573.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

