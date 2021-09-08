North Dakota reports 3 new deaths, 637 new virus cases

Three more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, the state Health Department reported Wednesday.
The state's death toll rose to 1,567. While the health department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, the number of Burleigh County deaths increased by two for a total of 204. Morton County stayed unchanged at 102.
Ninety-four people were reported hospitalized Wednesday, with 12 requiring intensive care. State health officials have said that the bulk of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization have not been vaccinated.
There were also 637 new active COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday from 10,412 tests. The daily positivity rate was 6.33%, and the state had 2,714 total active cases.
The 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.48%, more than double the rate at the beginning of August.
Burleigh County had 484 active cases, and Morton County had 125. Cass County led the state in active case with 579.
More than 695,000 total COCID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the state. Just over half of North Dakotans 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated, and 27% of adolescents ages 12 to 18 are up-to-date on their shots, according to the state vaccine dashboard.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but one of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
