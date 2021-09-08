North Dakota reports 3 new deaths, 637 new virus cases

Three more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, the state Health Department reported Wednesday.

The state's death toll rose to 1,567. While the health department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, the number of Burleigh County deaths increased by two for a total of 204. Morton County stayed unchanged at 102.

Ninety-four people were reported hospitalized Wednesday, with 12 requiring intensive care. State health officials have said that the bulk of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization have not been vaccinated.

There were also 637 new active COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday from 10,412 tests. The daily positivity rate was 6.33%, and the state had 2,714 total active cases.

The 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.48%, more than double the rate at the beginning of August.

Burleigh County had 484 active cases, and Morton County had 125. Cass County led the state in active case with 579.