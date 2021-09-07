North Dakota reports 272 new virus cases

Another 272 North Dakotans tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week while active cases fell over the Labor Day weekend.
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals dropped by six over the course of the weekend to 99 on Tuesday, according to the state coronavirus dashboard. State data showed that 10 intensive care unit hospital beds were available statewide, along with 210 non-ICU beds. Officials say they are concerned about hospital capacity as the more contagious delta variant of the virus spreads through the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health has says the bulk of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated against the virus.
The new cases reported Tuesday stem from 2,920 tests processed the previous day for a daily positivity rate of 9.71% as calculated by the state. That rate, along with overall cases and hospitalizations, has trended upward since early July due to the delta variant. The 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.43% on Tuesday, up from about 1% at the start of July.
The state reported no increase in coronavirus deaths over the weekend. Data showed that 1,564 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit the state in March 2020.
There were 2,590 active coronavirus cases across North Dakota on Tuesday, an 11% drop since Friday. Testing tends to lag on weekends and holidays. Burleigh County had 470 active cases and Morton County has 121.
More than 15% of North Dakota residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.
The state vaccine dashboard shows that 51.2% of adults in North Dakota and 26.6% of adolescents aged 12-18 have been fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
