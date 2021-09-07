North Dakota reports 272 new virus cases

Another 272 North Dakotans tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week while active cases fell over the Labor Day weekend.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals dropped by six over the course of the weekend to 99 on Tuesday, according to the state coronavirus dashboard. State data showed that 10 intensive care unit hospital beds were available statewide, along with 210 non-ICU beds. Officials say they are concerned about hospital capacity as the more contagious delta variant of the virus spreads through the state.

The North Dakota Department of Health has says the bulk of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

The new cases reported Tuesday stem from 2,920 tests processed the previous day for a daily positivity rate of 9.71% as calculated by the state. That rate, along with overall cases and hospitalizations, has trended upward since early July due to the delta variant. The 14-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.43% on Tuesday, up from about 1% at the start of July.