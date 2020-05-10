North Dakota reports 27 new coronavirus cases; hospitalizations drop by 5

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Twenty-seven more cases of the new coronavirus were reported in North Dakota on Sunday, with just one in the western half of the state, in Morton County.

The bulk of the cases, 24, were in Cass County, with one each in Grand Forks and Richland counties, according to the state Department of Health. Total cases for Cass County, the hot spot in the state, rose to 805, more than half of the state total.

The cases reported Sunday come from a batch of 936 tests processed Saturday. That figure is down by more than half the number of tests processed on several days last week. The number of tests run through labs usually drops slightly on weekends.

Mass-testing events continued over the weekend, including one in Fort Yates on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The tribe, on Facebook, reported that 482 residents and essential workers were tested, and that it will take several days for them to receive their results.

The state's virus-related death toll remains at 35, as no new deaths were reported Sunday. Across North Dakota, five fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the number of current hospitalizations down to 29.