North Dakota reports 25 more coronavirus cases, including 4 in Burleigh County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Department of Health reported 25 more coronavirus cases Monday, including four in Burleigh County.

Sioux County reported seven more cases, Cass County, which continues to be the state’s hot spot, reported five more cases, and Grand Forks County reported four. The counties of Cavalier, Dunn, Ramsey, Richland and Ward reported one case apiece.

No deaths were reported Monday, leaving the state’s death toll at 77.

North Dakota has reported 3,313 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 284 cases are active, down 17 from the previous day. Burleigh County has 51 active cases, and neighboring Morton County has four.

The state reported 42 additional recoveries Monday, bringing the total recovered to 2,952. Thirty-one people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state handled 2,227 tests on Sunday, including people who have been tested more than once.

Free testing is being conducted in the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health parking lot starting this week. The testing at 500 E. Front Ave. is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.