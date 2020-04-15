North Dakota reports 24 more COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional 24 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

That brings the total number of North Dakota cases to 365.

Twelve of the new cases are from Cass County, home to Fargo, bringing that county's total to 135. Eight new cases are from Grand Forks County. Two new cases are in Mountrail County, where state and local officials recently conducted targeted testing. McKenzie and McLean counties each have one new case.

LM Wind Power said in a statement Wednesday that some employees at the Grand Forks plant have tested positive for the coronavirus, but would not say how many or when. The company said it has temporarily halted production to disinfect and clean the facility that employs about 900 workers.

State health officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the outbreak at the facility.

Four more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 142.

Forty-four people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 13 people currently hospitalized. There have been nine deaths.

State and private labs have conducted 11,317 tests, with 10,952 coming back negative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates on this story.