North Dakota reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three more North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 331, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Monday.

Officials said 408 of the 431 people tested Sunday were negative. One more person was hospitalized Sunday, bringing the total to 40. Thirteen remain hospitalized and 127 have recovered.

A total of 10,781 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, with 10,450 testing negative. The new positive cases include a woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, and a man in his 30s in Morton County, home to Mandan. Burleigh County’s total now stands at 51. Morton County’s is 20.

Mountrail County, in northwest North Dakota, had six new cases Sunday, making that county’s total 27. The state planned testing in Mountrail County over the weekend, an area that has seen a high positive test rate.

Nine new cases were reported in Cass County, home to Fargo, bringing that county’s total to 116. Dunn County reported one new case, McKenzie two, Richland one and Stark two.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the state's total number of deaths at eight.

