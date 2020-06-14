You are the owner of this article.
North Dakota reports 22 new virus cases; 8 in Bismarck-Mandan area

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

North Dakota officials reported 22 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including eight in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Six of the new cases are in Burleigh County, and two are in Morton County. Another seven cases were reported in Cass County, home to Fargo, and one case apiece was reported in Grand Forks, LaMoure, McLean, Pembina, Richland, Stutsman and Ward counties.

The results stem from 2,086 tests completed Saturday. Across the state, 348 cases are active.

North Dakota's coronavirus death toll remains at 74.

Thirty-five residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 28 people have recovered from the virus.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

