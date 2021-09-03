North Dakota reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported two more deaths of people with COVID-19, as well as a drop in hospitalizations.
The state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 105 coronavirus patients in North Dakota hospitals, down from 121 on Thursday. The state Health Department has said the bulk of hospitalized virus patients are people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Twenty patients are younger than 40, including seven in their 20s, and one child each between the ages of 0-5 and 12-14.
Test results on Friday yielded 445 new virus cases reported from 8,417 tests. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 5.53%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate dropped to 6.48%. That rate is above the state's target of less than 5%.
Health officials have blamed the delta variant, which as of Thursday has accounted for a confirmed 729 cases in the state, including 67 hospitalizations and eight deaths.
The new COVID-19 cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 118,931, with 114,459 recoveries, 4,738 hospitalizations and 1,564 deaths.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard indicated two new deaths reported Friday. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change from 202 and 102, respectively.
Active virus cases were at 2,908 statewide, including 672 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
More than 690,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 103,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 51.1% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 26.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results.
All but three of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
State Hospital
The State Hospital in Jamestown is not allowing visitors for the health and well-being of patients and staff.
The hospital will continue to assess the risk and evaluate its visitation policies.
Items for patients can be dropped off at the LaHaug building's main entrance.
Patients can still communicate with family and friends by phone, online or through special arrangements for specific situations.
Masks are required on the hospital's campus.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
