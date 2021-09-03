North Dakota reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations

The state's COVID-19 dashboard indicated two new deaths reported Friday. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change from 202 and 102, respectively.

Active virus cases were at 2,908 statewide, including 672 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

More than 690,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 103,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard . It shows 51.1% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 26.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results.

All but three of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.

State Hospital

The State Hospital in Jamestown is not allowing visitors for the health and well-being of patients and staff.

The hospital will continue to assess the risk and evaluate its visitation policies.

Items for patients can be dropped off at the LaHaug building's main entrance.

Patients can still communicate with family and friends by phone, online or through special arrangements for specific situations.

Masks are required on the hospital's campus.