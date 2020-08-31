North Dakota reports 2,378 active virus cases, 1 new death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of active COVID-19 cases across North Dakota soared in August, closing out the month with more than 2.5 times the number on the first day.

The North Dakota Department of Health tallied 2,378 active cases Monday. The state had about 900 cases when the month started.

The state reported 114 new cases Monday, with 29 in Burleigh County and nine in Morton County. Other counties with a significant number of new cases include Cass at 16, Grand Forks at 14, Stark at 10 and Stutsman at eight.

One more person has died with the disease, a man from Grand Forks County in his 50s with underlying health conditions, bringing the state's coronavirus death toll to 143.

The new cases reported Monday stem from 1,920 tests processed in labs on Sunday.

Burleigh is second among counties in the state for active cases with 454. Morton has 127 and Stark has 204. Grand Forks leads with 536.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,816 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two more people have been hospitalized with the illness. There are 70 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state.

Another 114 people have recovered, bringing total statewide recoveries to 9,295.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

