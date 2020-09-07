North Dakota reports 171 more virus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota reported another 171 cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 36 in Burleigh County and eight in Morton County, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, 2,565 cases are active, a slight drop from Sunday's number after North Dakota set new records three days in a row.

Burleigh has 443 active coronavirus cases, and Morton has 139. Grand Forks County continues to lead the state with 450 active cases, and it added 35 new cases Monday.

No new deaths were reported Monday. A total of 156 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19. The latest death reported Sunday was a Sioux County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

The new cases come from 2,404 tests processed in labs Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,801 North Dakota residents have tested positive.

The number of North Dakotans hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by four to 68.

Another 175 people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 11,080.