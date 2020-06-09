North Dakota reports 114 COVID-19 recoveries, drop in active cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota health officials reported Tuesday that 114 additional people have recovered from COVID-19, dropping the state’s total active cases to 379.

The state reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths. Thirteen of the cases are in Cass County, the state’s hot spot.

Burleigh County gained an additional case for a total of 144. Kidder County, in central North Dakota, reported its first case. Other cases were in Benson, Bottineau, McLean, Richland, Rolette and Stark counties.

The state handled 1,624 tests on Monday. Of those tests, 486 were administered to people who had not previously been tested. Some people with a high risk of exposure or those who make up more vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents, are being tested more than once.

Thirty-two people are currently hospitalized, an increase of three patients. The death toll remains at 72 since the pandemic began.

For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.