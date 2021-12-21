North Dakota reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
The number of deaths for Burleigh and Morton counties each increased by one, for a total of 276 and 128, respectively. Cass County leads the state in deaths with 283. North Dakota's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,990.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths.
The state also reported 448 new COVID-19 cases from 7,139 new tests, for a positivity rate of 7.03%. The number of active positives increased to 2,198, and 330 people were considered recovered. On Tuesday, 120 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
During the pandemic, the North Dakota has seen 169,988 total COVID-19 cases, with 165,800 recoveries and 6,823 hospitalizations.
The 14-day rolling average dropped to 5.86%, inching closer to the state's target of less than 5%, which it has not met since mid-August.
People are also reading…
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have spiked since summer due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the dominant strain first identified in North Dakota in late June. The Health Department announced Monday that it detected the first cases of the new omicron variant in the state. The variant was first found in southern Africa and was reported on Nov. 24.
Vaccinations
North Dakota has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Agency data on Tuesday showed 63.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated.
Federal data differ from that on the state's vaccine dashboard, which is based on reports to the North Dakota Immunization Information System.
Providers who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine through the state Health Department -- such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Affairs and Defense Department facilities -- don't necessarily report the doses they administer to the state system.
The state dashboard on Monday showed 58.5% of eligible North Dakota adults, 36.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 8.1% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated.
People can go to ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. More than 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Burke, Kidder, Slope and Steele, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website.
The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.