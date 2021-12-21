North Dakota reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. More than 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Burke, Kidder, Slope and Steele, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website.

The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.