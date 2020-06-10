North Dakota reports 1 new death, 40 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota health officials reported one death and 40 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 73.

The Cass County woman who died was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions.

Cass County had 28 of the new COVID-19 cases. Burleigh County gained three cases, for a total of 147 since the pandemic began. LaMoure County had five new cases, Stutsman County had two more, and Kidder and Richland counties each had one new case. Cases statewide now number 2,941.

Thirty-three people with the coronavirus disease are currently hospitalized, an increase of one patient. Another 32 recoveries were reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s active case total to 386, up seven from the previous day.

The state handled 2,845 tests on Tuesday. Of those tests, 994 were administered to people who had not previously been tested. Some people with a high risk of exposure or those who make up more vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents, are being tested more than once.

For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.