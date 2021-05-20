North Dakota reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, slight increase in hospitalizations

The North Dakota Department of Health reported an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and a new death for the second day in a row.

Thirty-five people were hospitalized Thursday, up six from the day before, according to the state's virus dashboard. A total of 4,240 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of coronavirus-related deaths stood at 1,507, one more than Wednesday's total. Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change Thursday.

The department also reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 from 4,448 new tests, which is a positivity rate of 2.46%. Burleigh County had 13 new cases and Morton County had three. Overall COVID-19 cases dropped slightly for a total of 682. During the pandemic, there have been 109,440 confirmed cases in North Dakota, and 107,251 people have recovered.