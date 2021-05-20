North Dakota reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, slight increase in hospitalizations

The North Dakota Department of Health reported an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and a new death for the second day in a row.
Thirty-five people were hospitalized Thursday, up six from the day before, according to the state's virus dashboard. A total of 4,240 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of coronavirus-related deaths stood at 1,507, one more than Wednesday's total. Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change Thursday.
The department also reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 from 4,448 new tests, which is a positivity rate of 2.46%. Burleigh County had 13 new cases and Morton County had three. Overall COVID-19 cases dropped slightly for a total of 682. During the pandemic, there have been 109,440 confirmed cases in North Dakota, and 107,251 people have recovered.
About 577,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 85,700 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Just over 44% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. Less than 7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Shots for teens are just getting underway.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
