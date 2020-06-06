North Dakota reports 1 death, 71 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota health officials reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including six in Burleigh County.

One new death was confirmed, bringing the state’s death toll related to the new coronavirus to 72. The man, who was in his 90s, was from Cass County and had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Cass County, which has the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases, reported 46 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 1,880.

The new cases in Burleigh County bring the county total to 141 since the pandemic began.

Stutsman reported five new cases, Barnes and Richland counties each had three new cases and Benson, LaMoure and Sheridan counties eached gained one new case.

Twenty-nine people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, down one.

The state reported 4,034 total tests completed on Friday, a new high for the state. About half of those tests were people who have been screened more than once. In all, the state has completed 111,547 total tests, including people who have been tested more than once.