North Dakota reminds vaccine providers about limits on out-of-state residents

North Dakota's vaccine effort remains one of the best in the nation, though that might be contributing to a potential issue.

More than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to out-of-state residents, according to the state's Immunization Information Service. Minnesotans received just over 12,000 of those doses.

Most of the out-of-state residents vaccinated in North Dakota are health care workers or have a primary care physician in North Dakota, according to state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

"However, we are starting to see data showing that people are traveling to North Dakota from out of state just to be vaccinated; these individuals should be vaccinated in their own state,” she said.

A Health Department spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the reasons that's happening.

The agency issued a reminder to vaccine providers to limit vaccinations to only qualified nonresidents. College students and people who work in North Dakota or are established patients of North Dakota health care providers can be vaccinated in the state, according to the Health Department.