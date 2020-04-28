North Dakota releases new operating guidelines for closed, restricted businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakotans will be able to return to bars, restaurants, salons and gyms on Friday, though many of the amenities and experiences they're used to won't be available under new operating protocols developed by state officials and industry groups.

There will be no standing or dancing in bars, and no blackjack. Self-service condiments, cups, straws and lids won't be available at restaurants, and there will be less seating. Locker rooms and showers will be closed at gyms, and a trip to the hairstylist might include wearing a mask.

The state released the protocols Tuesday, a day after Gov. Doug Burgum announced he will allow the state to fully reopen its economy after 1 ½ months of restrictions and shutdowns to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Burgum cited various encouraging factors in the state's efforts, including low positive test rates and fatality rate, a growing testing capacity and increased contact tracing, and ample hospital bed capacity.

Burgum on March 20 ordered eating and drinking establishments, as well as recreation and entertainment businesses, to close to on-site services. A week later he ordered the closure of "personal service" businesses such as beauty salons, massage parlors, and tattoo and body art businesses. Violations carry a fine up to $1,000.