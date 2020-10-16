North Dakota releases draft vaccination plan

During Phase 1, large, urban areas will hold mass clinics for eligible groups. Phase 2 will continue a focus on large urban areas and add additional congregate settings such as group homes and prisons. In Phase 3, emphasis will be on private health care providers and pharmacies. A vaccine will be provided at no cost, though the state expects there to be an unknown administration fee.

American Indian tribes can choose to receive vaccine directly from the federal government or through the state’s allocation. A list in the state's plan shows that all medical facilities on reservations that have made a decision have chosen a state allocation.

A state Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination Ethics will help make decisions on vaccine allocations, according to the plan. It states that "it is not expected that the state will enact any mandates requiring vaccination for COVID-19. However, specific institutions or businesses may choose to mandate the vaccination of employees as a condition of employment."

The decision of mandating vaccinations for health care workers and long-term care workers "should be discussed by applicable institutions," the plan states. Many institutions have mandates in place for flu shots.