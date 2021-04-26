North Dakota reinstates use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

North Dakota health officials announced Monday that they have reinstated the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following guidance from federal officials who conducted further research on its safety.

U.S. health officials on Friday said they were lifting an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the one-shot J&J vaccine, after scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

North Dakota's Health Department told health care providers on Friday that they could resume use of the vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccine supply is adequate in North Dakota, and those choosing to be vaccinated may be able to choose which brand of vaccine they receive,” state Immunization Program Director Molly Howell said. “Vaccination against COVID-19 disease continues to be safer than COVID-19 illness.”

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized. But officials ultimately decided that the J&J vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.