North Dakota reinstates use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

North Dakota health officials announced Monday that they have reinstated the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following guidance from federal officials who conducted further research on its safety.
U.S. health officials on Friday said they were lifting an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the one-shot J&J vaccine, after scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.
North Dakota's Health Department told health care providers on Friday that they could resume use of the vaccine.
“COVID-19 vaccine supply is adequate in North Dakota, and those choosing to be vaccinated may be able to choose which brand of vaccine they receive,” state Immunization Program Director Molly Howell said. “Vaccination against COVID-19 disease continues to be safer than COVID-19 illness.”
The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized. But officials ultimately decided that the J&J vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.
State data show that the J&J vaccine has been just a small part of North Dakota's effort. Even before the pause, J&J doses accounted for less than 5% of the state total. As of Monday it was 4%.
About 4,300 unused doses of the J&J vaccine remained around the state when use was paused. Providers were told to keep it properly stored while awaiting further guidance. Those doses and others that would have gone out to clinics were replaced with doses of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Daily data
State health officials on Monday also reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and no new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday. Hospitalizations increased, however.
Active cases statewide were at 1,031, a drop of 141 from Friday. In Burleigh-Morton counties they totaled 223, a decline of 30 from Friday. Virus case data typically drops off over the weekend as testing declines.
North Dakota's pandemic death toll remains at 1,486.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 106,809 confirmed virus cases, with 104,292 recoveries and 4,093 hospitalizations. Forty-five COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, up four from Friday.
About 531,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to more than 274,500 people.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
Gov. Doug Burgum is lifting the state's coronavirus emergency declaration on Friday. At that point, the state will stop maintaining a coronavirus risk level.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.