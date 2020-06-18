North Dakota records 75th COVID-19 death; active cases continue downward trend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota has recorded its 75th death related to COVID-19, but active cases of the coronavirus disease continue trending downward.

The death of a Cass County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions is the 63rd in North Dakota's most populous county, which has been a hot spot for the disease with 2,091 total cases, including nine more confirmed Wednesday and reported Thursday by the state Department of Health. It was the first COVID-19 death confirmed in North Dakota in a week.

The agency reported 29 news cases statewide, with other cases in the counties of Barnes, Grand Forks, Rolette, Sargent, Sioux, Stark and Ward. Burleigh County did not have a new case confirmed for the first time since May 27 -- a span of 22 days.

Cases statewide since the pandemic began are at 3,193. Active cases fell by 27 from the previous day, to 309. Burleigh County has 42 active cases and Morton County has 10.

There were 53 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,809. Twenty-six people statewide remain hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from the previous day; 208 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.