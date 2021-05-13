North Dakota recommends COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

North Dakota's Health Department is recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Thursday's announcement came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a day earlier authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents.
“COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be a safe and effective way to protect children and families from the unknown ramifications of COVID-19, which can be long-term and for some, life-threatening,” state Immunization Program Director Molly Howell said in a statement. “Adults and children who choose to get a vaccine are taking an important step toward protecting their health and the health of those around them.”
Thirteen percent of children in the 12-17 age group in North Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 20 hospitalizations of children in that age group in the state and one confirmed death, according to the Health Department.
The Pfizer vaccine initially was approved for people age 16 and older. The other two available COVID-19 vaccines -- the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines -- are federally recommended for people 18 and older.
About 566,300 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 84,300 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. About 43.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. The percentage has not risen significantly the past couple of weeks.
Daily data
The Health Department on its COVID-19 dashboard reported 117 newly confirmed virus cases Thursday, along with one new death. It was not in Burleigh or Morton counties.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 108,877 cases confirmed statewide, with 106,570 recoveries, 1,503 deaths and 4,197 hospitalizations. Twenty-nine COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday, down three from the previous day.
Active virus cases statewide rose slightly, to 804. They remained relatively stable in Burleigh-Morton, at 177.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.