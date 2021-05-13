North Dakota recommends COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

North Dakota's Health Department is recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Thursday's announcement came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a day earlier authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents.

“COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be a safe and effective way to protect children and families from the unknown ramifications of COVID-19, which can be long-term and for some, life-threatening,” state Immunization Program Director Molly Howell said in a statement. “Adults and children who choose to get a vaccine are taking an important step toward protecting their health and the health of those around them.”

Thirteen percent of children in the 12-17 age group in North Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 20 hospitalizations of children in that age group in the state and one confirmed death, according to the Health Department.