North Dakota receives 65 doses of monkeypox vaccine; no ND cases identified

North Dakota received an allocation of 65 monkeypox vaccine doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a global outbreak.

CDC allocations are based on regional populations and the number of monkeypox cases that have occurred in each region. North Dakota has not identified a case. The first South Dakota case was identified this week.

“The risk to the public is low at this time," said Kirby Kruger, North Dakota Department of Heath Disease Control Section Chief. "Transmission requires close contact, such as skin-to-skin contact, with someone who has monkeypox. For people who have had close contact with someone who has monkeypox, the vaccine, if given early, can reduce the chance of developing an infection.”

Monkeypox can cause flu-like symptoms and/or a distinct rash that can be bumpy or fluid-filled.

It can be spread by having direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact can spread the virus. It can also be contracted by touching contaminated items, like clothing and bedding.

Kruger said anyone who has symptoms of monkeypox or who has, in the past few weeks, been in close contact with someone diagnosed should contact their health care provider to see if they should be tested or vaccinated.

For more information, visit https://health.nd.gov/MPV.