North Dakota reaches high for new COVID-19 cases in one day

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a record 375 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state now totals 2,325, which is a new high. Burleigh County has 425 active cases and Morton County has 126.

Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the virus, which is a decrease of five from Friday.

The two deaths were a Benson County man in his 50s and a Burleigh County woman in her 80s, both with underlying health conditions. A total of 141 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19.

Burleigh County has 26 new cases, and Morton County has 15. Grand Forks County reported 146 new cases, Cass County, home to Fargo, reported 39, Williams County reported 32, Ward County, home to Minot, reported 11 and Stark County, home to Dickinson, reported nine.

The state also set a new record for the number of tests done in a day with 7,898. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 465,649 tests have been conducted.

Since mid-March, 11,484 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 9,018 have recovered.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

