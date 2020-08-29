North Dakota reaches high for new COVID-19 cases in one day as state hosts White House adviser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a record 375 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths Saturday.

The number of active cases in the state now totals 2,325, which is a new high. Burleigh County has 425 active cases and Morton County has 126.

A top White House coronavirus adviser discussed North Dakota's response to the pandemic during a visit to the state on Saturday.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, has been touring the country to press for people to cover their faces and to social distance to fight the global pandemic. Birx was hosting a meeting Saturday afternoon in Fargo with Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials.

Birx praised the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard that provides statistical information and complimented the state's testing capacity, according to a news release from the state.

“Not only do they have that capacity, they’ve used that capacity for good, and they’ve used it to really protect those that are most vulnerable among us,” she said.

Birx encouraged people to take steps to slow the spread of the virus, cautioning that recent increases in active cases could lead to more hospitalizations and fatalities.