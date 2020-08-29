North Dakota reaches high for new COVID-19 cases in one day as state hosts White House adviser

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a record 375 new cases of COVID-19 along with two new deaths Saturday.
The number of active cases in the state now totals 2,325, which is a new high. Burleigh County has 425 active cases and Morton County has 126.
A top White House coronavirus adviser discussed North Dakota's response to the pandemic during a visit to the state on Saturday.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, has been touring the country to press for people to cover their faces and to social distance to fight the global pandemic. Birx was hosting a meeting Saturday afternoon in Fargo with Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials.
Birx praised the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard that provides statistical information and complimented the state's testing capacity, according to a news release from the state.
“Not only do they have that capacity, they’ve used that capacity for good, and they’ve used it to really protect those that are most vulnerable among us,” she said.
Birx encouraged people to take steps to slow the spread of the virus, cautioning that recent increases in active cases could lead to more hospitalizations and fatalities.
Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the virus in North Dakota, which is a decrease of five from Friday.
The two deaths reported Saturday were a Benson County man in his 50s and a Burleigh County woman in her 80s, both with underlying health conditions. A total of 141 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19.
Burleigh County has 26 new cases, and Morton County has 15. Grand Forks County reported 146 new cases, Cass County, home to Fargo, reported 39, Williams County reported 32, Ward County, home to Minot, reported 11 and Stark County, home to Dickinson, reported nine.
The state also set a new record for the number of tests done in a day with 7,898. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 465,649 tests have been conducted.
Since mid-March, 11,484 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 9,018 have recovered.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
