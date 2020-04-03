North Dakota ramps up rural testing for COVID-19; cases statewide rise to 173

“We have to develop the testing protocols and approaches that allow us after the peak to get people back into the workforce, and widespread testing is going to be one of the tools that allows us to move forward,” the governor said.

New cases

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have risen by 14 to a total of 173, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease resulting from the new coronavirus also took a big jump -- up 12 over the previous day.

The new numbers are for Thursday. They include two new positive cases in Morton County, raising the county's total to 16. Other new cases are in Cass, Grand Forks, Mountrail, Stark, Ward, Williams, Eddy and Slope counties. The cases in Eddy and Slope are the first confirmed cases in those counties.

Twenty-nine people have been hospitalized, up one from Wednesday, and 55 people have recovered. There have been three deaths. State and private labs have tested 5,798 people, with 5,625 being negative.

Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.