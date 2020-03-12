North Dakota ramping up coronavirus response; state basketball tourneys to proceed

The health department on Wednesday confirmed the state's first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Prior to becoming ill, the Ward County man had traveled to the East Coast in March and had contact with a person who has since tested positive for the disease, officials said. The man has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home.

“It’s highly probable that there are other existing cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota today that have not been identified,” Burgum said.

The health department as of Thursday morning had tested 27 people for the virus, with 12 negative results and 14 tests pending.

North Dakota’s Class A boys and girls basketball tournaments are Thursday in Fargo, and the Class B boys tournament is next weekend in Bismarck.

State Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger said officials have been in frequent contact with the State High School Activities Association, which issued a statement Wednesday saying it was continuing “to monitor events that are happening in our state” but that “at this time, all remaining NDHSAA basketball tournaments will continue as scheduled.”