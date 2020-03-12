North Dakota ramping up coronavirus response; state basketball tourneys to proceed

North Dakota state government is taking several steps to try to prevent a quick spread of the coronavirus in the state, following the first presumptive positive case in a Ward County man.
Officials are not recommending fan restrictions at or the cancellation of upcoming state high school basketball tournaments. A college curling tournament in Fargo has been canceled, however, and the University of North Dakota hockey team this weekend will play in an empty arena.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday said the state lab is working to increase its testing capacity, and state emergency operations personnel are expanding their work.
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said officials also are encouraging the 80 long-term care facilities in the state to follow the guidance of national organizations and limit visitors. Many already are.
But Burgum also stressed that “At the end of the day, it’s going to be individual actions of our citizens that will help slow the spread as much as anything we can do as a government.”
He urged people to take basic precautions such as washing hands and self-isolating when sick. He said the goal is “to avoid a rapid spread which would create a steep peak” that could overwhelm health care resources.
The health department on Wednesday confirmed the state's first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Prior to becoming ill, the Ward County man had traveled to the East Coast in March and had contact with a person who has since tested positive for the disease, officials said. The man has not been hospitalized and is recovering at home.
“It’s highly probable that there are other existing cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota today that have not been identified,” Burgum said.
The health department as of Thursday morning had tested 27 people for the virus, with 12 negative results and 14 tests pending.
North Dakota’s Class A boys and girls basketball tournaments are Thursday in Fargo, and the Class B boys tournament is next weekend in Bismarck.
State Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger said officials have been in frequent contact with the State High School Activities Association, which issued a statement Wednesday saying it was continuing “to monitor events that are happening in our state” but that “at this time, all remaining NDHSAA basketball tournaments will continue as scheduled.”
Kruger said tournament officials will take precautions such as ensuring bathrooms are equipped with soap and hand sanitizer is available if possible. He also recommended that people at high risk for coronavirus not attend the tournaments but instead watch them on TV.
No fans are being allowed at UND's weekend men's hockey playoff series against Colorado College in Grand Forks. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, following the lead of the NCAA, has closed conference quarterfinal matchups to fans due to the coronavirus.
USA Curling has postponed the USA Curling College Championship scheduled for this weekend in Fargo over concerns about the virus. Organizers are considering rescheduling the event for October.
“It is with great regret that we are postponing this event, but the decision comes after consulting with public health guidelines as well as our sport’s leaders,” said Gordon Maclean, chairman of USCA’s College Curling Committee. “Obviously this is a great disappointment for those seniors who are ending their college curling careers, but the health and safety of our athletes is our top priority."