North Dakota prison system easing some visitation rules; active COVID-19 cases fall again

The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 12 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older. U.S. regulators earlier this month expanded the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents. Moderna on Tuesday said its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S., according to The Associated Press.

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 79,438 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 33rd in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. North Dakota earlier was one of the top states. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported that the state has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation.

Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 411 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 69 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.