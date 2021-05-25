North Dakota prison system easing some visitation rules; active COVID-19 cases fall again

The North Dakota prison system will ease some coronavirus pandemic visitation restrictions next week, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
Separately, state health data showed a decrease in active cases of COVID-19 and a slight uptick in vaccinations, though the state remains in the middle of the pack when it comes to doses per capita.
In-person visitation at state prison facilities resumed in late March, with visits limited to one adult. Adult visitors beginning Tuesday will be allowed to bring up to three minors per visit.
Advance scheduling is still required, and visitors must still test negative for COVID-19. Visitors 6 years and older must still wear a mask, though not necessarily an N95 mask as is required now.
Each facility will have specific guidelines, but all will follow the same basic rules. For more information, go to https://www.docr.nd.gov/family-and-friends#Visitation. For more information on coronavirus in the state prison system, go to https://www.docr.nd.gov/covid-19-information.
Daily data
The state Health Department has confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19, from 2,043 tests completed Monday, according to the agency's virus dashboard. The state calculated a positivity rate of 5.26%. The 14-day rolling average positivity rate remains under the 5% target, as it has all year.
The new cases bring North Dakota's pandemic total to 109,713, with 107,676 recoveries, 4,261 hospitalizations and 1,507 deaths. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, for a fifth straight day. Forty-two virus patients remained hospitalized, up one from Monday.
Active COVID-19 cases fell slightly statewide, to 530, and in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 111.
Vaccine update
About 584,400 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 86,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Close to 49% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose, an increase of less than 1% from last week. Forty-five percent of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up nearly 1% from a week ago. Seven percent of North Dakotans in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 12 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older. U.S. regulators earlier this month expanded the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents. Moderna on Tuesday said its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S., according to The Associated Press.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 79,438 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 33rd in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. North Dakota earlier was one of the top states. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported that the state has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 411 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 69 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
