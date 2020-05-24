North Dakota 'on task' to meet mounting coronavirus testing goals

"It all begins for us with testing, and this is a core skill and capability that we're going to have to build as a state and it's something that we're going to have to get better and better at, not just as a state, but as organizations, schools, businesses," Burgum said Wednesday. "Everybody's going to become a lot more familiar with testing as this year goes on."

Brig. Gen. Robert Schulte leads North Dakota's testing efforts. To help meet the testing goals, two new testing machines will soon come online at the state lab in Bismarck, each processing about 1,000 tests a day.

"As we enter into the end of May and into June, that should significantly increase our capacity to that 4,000 as we go into June," Schulte said of the new machines.

"We're on task in meeting that," he added. About 2,500 tests are processed per day now.

The state also has looked at outsourcing testing to external labs to increase capacity and mitigate risks of having all the testing capacity in one place, he said.