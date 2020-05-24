North Dakota 'on task' to meet mounting coronavirus testing goals

Rick Lemke's coronavirus test was uncomfortable, but it wasn't the invasive, nasal swab that feels like a poke to the brain.
"It was not just a quick swipe. It was a lot of twisting that thing around to make sure they got a good sample," he said of the oral swab to the back of his throat during drive-in testing last month in Gladstone.
North Dakota has tested more than 64,100 people for the new coronavirus, with plans to ramp up testing capacity to administer and report results of 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 per day in June. The single-day high of test results is 2,861, on May 16. State and private labs have processed more than 80,000 tests. As of Saturday, the state had 862 active cases of COVID-19.
North Dakota on Friday was ranked the No. 2 state in the U.S. for testing per 100,000 people, behind Rhode Island, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
In news conferences and in a May 13 White House visit, Gov. Doug Burgum has touted the state's efforts to increase testing personnel, equipment and capacity. Widespread, rapid testing has been a priority of his administration's "ND Smart Restart" plan for rebuilding economic activity. Health officials have conducted "targeted" testing in drive-in events and of long-term care facilities.
"It all begins for us with testing, and this is a core skill and capability that we're going to have to build as a state and it's something that we're going to have to get better and better at, not just as a state, but as organizations, schools, businesses," Burgum said Wednesday. "Everybody's going to become a lot more familiar with testing as this year goes on."
Brig. Gen. Robert Schulte leads North Dakota's testing efforts. To help meet the testing goals, two new testing machines will soon come online at the state lab in Bismarck, each processing about 1,000 tests a day.
"As we enter into the end of May and into June, that should significantly increase our capacity to that 4,000 as we go into June," Schulte said of the new machines.
"We're on task in meeting that," he added. About 2,500 tests are processed per day now.
The state also has looked at outsourcing testing to external labs to increase capacity and mitigate risks of having all the testing capacity in one place, he said.
Going forward, serology testing to detect antibodies of the virus will become part of the state's strategy, to learn about immunity, but it's early yet, he said. The governor last month announced that North Dakota had ordered 150,000 serology tests that would arrive in May. Health officials were developing a plan for prioritizing who is tested.
Coronavirus tests are administered through the nose or mouth. Seventy-seven personnel work 24/7 and rotate on three shifts at the state lab to process the tests. Schulte said the goal is to report results within 48 hours of tests' arrival at the lab.
Long-term care facilities and local public health units have been assisted by the North Dakota National Guard in conducting "targeted" and drive-in testing. Schulte said drive-in events are determined based on areas and demographics that are high risk, with input from epidemiologists and disease control experts. Serial or repeated testing also has taken place.
Cass County, home to the state's largest city of Fargo, has emerged as a hot spot in the state for coronavirus cases and deaths. Grand Forks also saw an outbreak at a wind turbine manufacturing plant. In response, a Red River Valley task force of local leaders formed to address the area's rising cases.
The task force has focused on targeted testing in Fargo-Moorhead, said task force co-chairwoman and Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming.
Testing has been coordinated at the state level, but as of Wednesday is now "100% locally prioritized," she said. The task force considers occupation issues, living situations, exposures to positive cases and epidemiological data in its strategy, she said.
"We want to find those people that we think are most at risk, and those are the groups that we're targeting with our testing, which is then why we're finding positives, which is what we want to be doing so then we can appropriately isolate, quarantine and do contact tracing for those folks," Fleming said.
Cass County has had about 60% of North Dakota's COVID-19 cases, but about 20% of total tests conducted in the state. Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson said the task force aims for about 7,000 tests a week to ensure a timely response of results and avoid a backlog of tests.
"I think the logic behind it ... is we're targeting the areas where we think we have the most vulnerable and the most potential for cases," Peterson said, pointing to 11 COVID-19 cases recently diagnosed at the Cass County Jail, all of them asymptomatic and now isolated.
"If the cases exist, we want to find them, and pretending they don't exist isn't in the best interests of anyone, whether you're asymptomatic or otherwise," he said.
Burgum has urged people to seek testing if they exhibit symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19. Schulte said it is people's responsibility to "do the right thing" and get tested if at risk.
"From that, that's how we get ahead of this, is we can identify where it's at and then through contact tracing make sure that this doesn't continue to spread," Schulte said.
People can contact their medical provider or local public health unit about being tested, he said. CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health in Bismarck both offer coronavirus testing for symptomatic people.
Schulte attributed North Dakota's success to early moves to "jumpstart" testing capabilities and ramp up supplies, equipment and capacity.
"We were ahead, I think, of the rest of the country in recognizing early that the testing strategy was to build that capacity and capability," he said.
