North Dakota on pace for 2,000 COVID-19 deaths by end of year; Wehbi marks vaccine anniversary

North Dakota is on pace to surpass 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths by year's end.

The state Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed six more deaths, putting December's midmonth total at 41 and the state's pandemic toll at 1,968.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged Wednesday, at 274 and 127, respectively.

The recent spike in deaths comes amid the summer onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which also has pushed up COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests a downward trend in North Dakota COVID-19 deaths into mid-January, which would fit the pattern reflected on the state's dashboard. Monthly deaths this year peaked in October at 168, then dropped to 133 in November and to 41 in the first half of December.

But the late-year surge from September on is responsible for one-fifth of all virus-related deaths in North Dakota during the pandemic, which is in its 22nd month.

Daily data

Active COVID-19 cases ticked up again Wednesday, to 2,514 statewide and 398 in Burleigh-Morton. Testing typically rises during the workweek, leading to gradual increases in active cases.

Wednesday's dashboard showed 441 new COVID-19 cases from 7,915 tests completed Tuesday. State officials calculated a daily positivity rate of 5.98%, and a 14-day rolling rate of 6.53%. The state target for the rolling rate is less than 5%, which hasn't been met since mid-August, though the rate has steadily dropped from 7.58% reported at the beginning of the month.

There were 158 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals on Wednesday, down slightly from Tuesday. That number and the total available hospital beds in the state have changed little in recent weeks. The most recent state data showed about 7% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds open. Sanford Health Bismarck had one available staffed general care bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had three. Neither hospital had any available ICU beds listed.

There have been 168,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 163,771 recoveries and 6,759 hospitalizations.

Vaccine anniversary

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi issued a public letter this week marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Dakota.

He expressed "gratitude to the public health workers, health care providers, tribal leadership, pharmacies, partners, and all members of TeamND for the efforts undertaken this past year to provide North Dakotans with access to the COVID-19 vaccine."

North Dakota still has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Wednesday showed 63.1% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated.

Federal data differ from that on the state's vaccine dashboard, which is based on reports to the North Dakota Immunization Information System. Providers who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine through the state Health Department -- such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Affairs and Defense Department facilities -- don't necessarily report the doses they administer to the state system.

The state dashboard on Wednesday showed 58.2% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 6.7% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

More information

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Nearly 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.