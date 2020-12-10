North Dakota officials report 23 more COVID-19 deaths, including 6 in Bismarck region

North Dakota saw upticks Thursday in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and health officials reported 23 more deaths.

The deaths included four in Burleigh County and two in Morton, raising the area's pandemic total to 217. The state's death toll since mid-March rose to 1,103. Fifteen of the 23 new deaths were from November and weren't reported until Thursday due to "an extra lag in reporting," according to the Department of Health.

The agency reported 575 new COVID-19 cases, including 112 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the statewide pandemic total to 86,707, with 81,008 recoveries.

Active cases statewide increased by 42, to 4,596. That's still less than half the recent high point, in late November. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 6.28%.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by 18, to 302. Hospitals in the state had 20 staffed intensive care unit beds and 249 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had two staffed ICU beds open. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had five.

