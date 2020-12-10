North Dakota officials report 23 more COVID-19 deaths, including 6 in Bismarck region

North Dakota saw upticks Thursday in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and health officials reported 23 more deaths.
The deaths included four in Burleigh County and two in Morton, raising the area's pandemic total to 217. The state's death toll since mid-March rose to 1,103. Fifteen of the 23 new deaths were from November and weren't reported until Thursday due to "an extra lag in reporting," according to the Department of Health.
The agency reported 575 new COVID-19 cases, including 112 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the statewide pandemic total to 86,707, with 81,008 recoveries.
Active cases statewide increased by 42, to 4,596. That's still less than half the recent high point, in late November. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 6.28%.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by 18, to 302. Hospitals in the state had 20 staffed intensive care unit beds and 249 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had two staffed ICU beds open. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had five.
The new virus data came from 9,032 tests completed Wednesday. More than 1.2 million tests have been completed in the state since the onset of the pandemic, including the common nose or throat swab tests and also rapid antigen tests, which provide quicker results but are not as abundant.
The health department expects its first shipment of vaccine -- for health care workers and long-term care residents -- as early as this weekend. It plans to vaccinate the first recipient on Tuesday.
More information
Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday extended a statewide mask mandate until Jan. 18 and business capacity restrictions until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
An order suspending all K-12 sport and extracurricular competitions until Dec. 14 will be allowed to expire Monday.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
