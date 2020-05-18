North Dakota nurse serves on pandemic's front lines in New York City

“I would listen to the news every morning on Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo and what was going on there, and I wanted to come and be a part of that and help, and so in doing that, I found the door was wide open,” Gregg said.

From the beginning, this experience hasn’t been like any of her previous nursing contracts.

The emergency room manager who interviewed her was home sick with the virus himself. Over the phone, he described horrendous scenes at St. Barnabas, with multiple patients streaming into the ER, dying of heart failure due to COVID-19 before any help could arrive from the overworked staff. Patient-to-nurse ratios had jumped from 6-to-1 to 12-to-1.

“My two daughters were like, “No. No, don’t do that.’ But my father, my 84-year-old father, understood completely,” Gregg said of her family’s reaction to her departure. “He said ‘Oh I get it.’ He said all of him, his cousins and brothers were all in the war. They were all military people. And while I’m not military, it felt much like that. I felt drawn to it."

Daily grind

By the time Gregg arrived in the Bronx, things had become slightly more organized for the strained hospital.