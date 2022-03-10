North Dakota moving to weekly COVID-19 reporting amid shift to endemic approach

North Dakota will move to reporting COVID-19 data weekly rather than daily as part of a shift in the state's coronavirus approach from pandemic to endemic.

The change in the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard and vaccine dashboard will take effect on Friday, March 18. The sites will be updated on Fridays thereafter.

“Since March 2020, most of the COVID-19 case data came from testing, extensive interviews and collaboration with partners,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Tracy Miller said. “Two years later, with vaccinations, antibody treatment, decreased hospitalizations, and the availability and use of at-home test kits -- which are not reported to or verified by the state -- we have decided to refine our dashboard to better reflect the spread of disease and the burden to our health care system in the state."

The virus dashboard will shift from an emphasis on daily case counts and percent positivity rates to a focus on trends over time and severity of disease. Hospitalization data, which now includes only North Dakota residents, will align with national reporting and include all COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, regardless of their state of residency.

North Dakota is among only 10 states still reporting COVID-19 data daily.

“Weekly updates are more consistent with how some of the other infectious diseases are reported,” said Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. “Daily numbers fluctuate. A look at the data on a weekly basis gives a clearer picture of what is happening at any given time and helps our citizens to make decisions for their health.”

The Health Department also has developed new guidance and resources for businesses, at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More information is at www.health.nd.gov.

The department's announcement Thursday came as Gov. Doug Burgum declared a shift in North Dakota's coronavirus approach from pandemic to endemic, citing in part case numbers that have plummeted with the waning of the omicron variant wave.

Diseases are endemic when they occur regularly in certain areas according to established patterns, while a pandemic refers to a global outbreak that causes unpredictable waves of illness, according to The Associated Press.

“Endemic COVID-19 does not mean that the virus is gone," State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said. "The virus is still in our communities, but we now have more tools and therapeutics to fight the virus and protect our vulnerable population and maintain hospital capacity.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases in February in North Dakota declined by 73% from pandemic highs in January, hospital admissions decreased by 50% and deaths dropped by 11%, according to Burgum. The downward trend has continued in March.

The Health Department on Thursday reported 96 new virus cases and 419 active cases, and a 14-day rolling test positivity rate of 3.32%, below the state target of less than 5%.

There were 55 virus-related hospitalizations. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of seven staffed inpatient hospital beds available and four intensive care unit beds open.

Health officials confirmed five more virus-related deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one, to 302, while Morton County's total remained unchanged, at 142.

There have been 239,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 236,401 recoveries, 7,840 hospitalizations and 2,223 deaths.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.1% and 69.3%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 45.7% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Blake Nicholson

